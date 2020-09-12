Advertisement

Depression to strengthen in Gulf; TS Paulette to intensify

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami.(NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to intensify into a hurricane on Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami. It could become a tropical storm in the Gulf later Saturday or early Sunday.

Tropical Storm Paulette is almost 650 miles southeast of Bermuda. It is expected to become a hurricane Saturday.

A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Through his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture and the arts around the world.

National

Iran executes man whose case drew international attention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The case of 27-year-old Navid Afkari has drawn the attention of a social media campaign that portrays him and his brothers as victims targeted over participating in protests against Iran's Shiite theocracy in 2018.

National Politics

Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Afghanistan’s warring sides have opened negotiations for the first time.

National

Crews battling California fires head to devastated areas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Smoke from massive wildfires that painted skies throughout California orange is helping crews struggling to surround the deadliest blaze of the year.

Latest News

National

Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

Local

Downtown businesses face new challenge as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Business face new challenges

Baseball

Yelich scores on Braun’s fly in 9th, Brewers beat Cubs 1-0

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Christian Yelich scored on Ryan Braun’s ninth-inning sacrifice fly, Brandon Woodruff pitched seven innings of one-hit ball and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 as they tried to climb back into playoff contention.

Local

Troopers arrest Michigan man on alleged 4th OWI

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A Michigan man was arrested Friday evening and troopers cited for his alleged fourth OWI charge.

National

China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China-U.S. tensions over trade, technology and a multitude of other issues have increasingly spilled over into the areas of diplomacy and media.

Local

Semi-truck overturns with hazardous materials, 2 people injured

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two people were injured in an accident involving a semi-truck filled with flammable materials overturned on Interstate 90 Friday afternoon.