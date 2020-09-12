Advertisement

Local organizations to host Kid’s March for Black Lives event

Kid’s March for Black Lives will begin at 3 p.m at McPike Park
MGN
MGN(KKTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several local, child-centered organizations are coming together to host a children’s march to call for racial justice Sunday.

The event, Kid’s March for Black Lives, will begin at 3 p.m at McPike Park. The event is scheduled to last around 2 hours, with the march ending at Orton Park.

The event page lists Allies for Black Lives, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County, Freedom Inc and over 70 other organizations as hosts for the event. The organizations range from from child-centered organizations to restaurants and churches.

“There is a rich history of children playing important roles in racial justice activism,” the event details read. “Join us while we uplift that history as well as the demands of the Movement for Black Lives to defund police and invest in Black people.”

The event page indicates there will be “fun stations” where kids can do chalking, decorate a banner, make signs and record a video. Additionally, organizers will distribute books as part of the “Little Free Library Racial Justice Takeover.”

After the march, Ali Muldrow is scheduled speak about the importance of educating children about race, according to a Facebook event page.

Those who are interested are asked to wear a mask and maintain distance. Hand sanitizer will be available at the event.

