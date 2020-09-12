Advertisement

Menomonie man charged with disorderly conduct after refusing to wear mask at Menards

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man has been charged with disorderly conduct in Eau Claire County after refusing to wear a mask at the North Clairemont Menards.

The criminal complaint says Eric Schultz, 28, was yelling and making a scene in front of other Menards customers as well as refusing to follow the stores request to wear a mask. Schultz is accused of continuing to shop and then leaving the store and yell profanities at staff.

Eau Claire Police told Schultz that the store politely asked him to put a mask on, but he continued to yell at staff.

Officials noted he had multiple warrants for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.

