Milwaukee archbishop urges Catholics to return to pews

The order excusing Catholics from in-person worship expires on Monday
Church Coronavirus graphic Photo: Steven Kyle Adair / CC BY 2.0 via MGN.
Church Coronavirus graphic Photo: Steven Kyle Adair / CC BY 2.0 via MGN.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki is urging Catholics in strong terms to return to in-person Mass, provided they follow rules about wearing masks and social distancing.

The order excusing Catholics from in-person worship expires on Monday. The move coincides with the archdiocese lifting restrictions that limited churches to 25% of capacity.

Listecki’s letter to the 10-county archdiocese said the fear of getting sick is not an excuse, and Catholics “who deliberately fail to attend Sunday Mass commit a grave sin.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he wanted to learn more about the archdiocese’s updated reopening plans.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

