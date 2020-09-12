Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases remain at record levels

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported across Wisconsin remain at record levels with the Dept. of Health Services (DHS) recording 1,353 new cases Saturday.

The DHS has recently recorded some of the highest single day totals in Wisconsin since the pandemic began six months ago. The daily tracker has recorded at least 1,300 new cases for the past three days with the highest being 1,547 on Thursday.

Due to the high numbers, the seven-day rolling average has jumped from 985 to 1,043.

With the newest cases included, the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin has reached 87,603, the agency reported. More than one in ten of those cases, 9,567, are still considered active.

12 more deaths were reported to state officials, bringing the total number of people who died from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,209, according to DHS.

The DHS reports a total of 11,624 total tests on Saturday, 10,271 of which returned negative.

More than one million people in the state have tested negative, according to DHS numbers.

Of the people who contracted the virus, a total of 76,909, or 87.8 percent, have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local organizations to host Kid’s March for Black Lives event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Kid's March for Black Lives will begin at McPike Park and end at Orton Park Sunday.

News

Milwaukee archbishop urges Catholics to return to pews

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki is urging Catholics in strong terms to return to in-person Mass, provided they follow rules about wearing masks and social distancing.

News

Beloit Snappers call on fans to vote for new team name

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The fan vote will be open until Friday, Sept. 25.

Local

Downtown businesses face new challenge as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Business face new challenges

Latest News

Baseball

Yelich scores on Braun’s fly in 9th, Brewers beat Cubs 1-0

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Christian Yelich scored on Ryan Braun’s ninth-inning sacrifice fly, Brandon Woodruff pitched seven innings of one-hit ball and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 as they tried to climb back into playoff contention.

Local

Troopers arrest Michigan man on alleged 4th OWI

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A Michigan man was arrested Friday evening and troopers cited for his alleged fourth OWI charge.

Local

Semi-truck overturns with hazardous materials, 2 people injured

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two people were injured in an accident involving a semi-truck filled with flammable materials overturned on Interstate 90 Friday afternoon.

News

Downtown businesses to face new challenge

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Archery and crossbow Deer Hunting seasons open Sept. 12

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The archery and crossbow deer seasons are set to begin Saturday, Sept. 11 for deer hunters throughout the state.

Local

Schusters Farm to open for fall activities with new guidelines

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Schuster’s Farm will be open this fall for people to enjoy fall activities, but there are some new guidelines for visitors to notice.