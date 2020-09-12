New COVID-19 cases remain at record levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported across Wisconsin remain at record levels with the Dept. of Health Services (DHS) recording 1,353 new cases Saturday.

The DHS has recently recorded some of the highest single day totals in Wisconsin since the pandemic began six months ago. The daily tracker has recorded at least 1,300 new cases for the past three days with the highest being 1,547 on Thursday.

Due to the high numbers, the seven-day rolling average has jumped from 985 to 1,043.

With the newest cases included, the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin has reached 87,603, the agency reported. More than one in ten of those cases, 9,567, are still considered active.

12 more deaths were reported to state officials, bringing the total number of people who died from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,209, according to DHS.

The DHS reports a total of 11,624 total tests on Saturday, 10,271 of which returned negative.

More than one million people in the state have tested negative, according to DHS numbers.

Of the people who contracted the virus, a total of 76,909, or 87.8 percent, have recovered.

