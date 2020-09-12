One more soggy day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep your rain gear handy! Widespread rain will continue to impact the area Saturday morning. Most of the rain that falls will be on the lighter side, but areas of moderate rain and pockets of heavy rain will be possible at times. The widespread rain will slowly taper off from west to east across the area this afternoon. A few showers will linger through this evening. Despite the rain and clouds, today will be warmer day. Most places will top out in the mid to upper 60s. A few places could even hit 70 degrees.

Rain Chances - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Any chance for rain will likely come to an end around or just after midnight. The rest of the overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Additional rainfall totals today through Sunday morning will likely be between 0.25-0.50″. Some spots could see a little more.

Additional Rainfall (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will definitely be the better half of the weekend to get outside! Sunday morning will likely be mostly cloudy and dry. Expect increasing sunshine throughout the day, especially during the late afternoon. Most places on Sunday will top 70 degrees for the first time in about a week. The wind will be out of the northeast at around 10 mph.

Sunday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The start of the workweek will be even nicer! Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday could wind up being a breezy day.

Upcoming Rain & Sun Chances (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day next week. This is when temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Warmer Days Ahead (WMTV NBC15)

A cold front could impact the area late Wednesday into Thursday. This front will bring in a slight chance of rain on Thursday and a cool down by the end of the workweek. Highs Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The temperature outlook for next weekend and the following workweek still favors below average temperatures.

Temperature Outlook - Sept. 17 - 21 (WMTV NBC15)

