Reports: Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents will meet Sunday for possible return to play

All 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents on Sunday and are expected to vote on a return to play in the next 72 hours, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel
By George Balekji
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the ACC and Big 12 kickoff their 2020 college football season on Saturday, the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force “presented a safe resumption of sports competition” to eight university presidents and chancellors that reportedly ended successfully, and will lead to a vote on a return to play in the next 72 hours, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

All 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents will meet on Sunday and are expected to vote on a return to play.

The most drastic medical difference today compared to when the conference postponed fall sports on August 11 is the availability of daily rapid testing.

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach reported that as the Big Ten may move forward with as a conference towards a fall season, individual schools may opt to not play in 2020.

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank was one of the reported 11 votes towards postponing the fall season when the Big Ten announced no fall competition would be held in 2020.

On Wednesday, the University of Wisconsin announced a two-week pause in workouts for football and men’s hockey based off their own COVID-19 testing.

UW Athletics updated their testing numbers, sharing as of September 9th, 58 student-athletes have tested positive through the athletic department’s testing and 25 more tested positive at outside testing sites.

