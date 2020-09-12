Schusters Farm to open for fall activities with new guidelines

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Schuster’s Farm will be open this fall for people to enjoy fall activities, but there are some new guidelines for visitors to notice.

According to a news release, bakery items can be purchased through windows now to eliminate waiting at indoor spaces, or through curbside pickup.

There will also be curbside pumpkin and produce pickup Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the farm added.

The farm continued saying that due to so many schools not having full classes on Wednesdays, Wednesdays will be considered part of the weekend and “farmtractions” will open from noon-6 p.m. weekly.

There are also five ducational videos about farm life for virtual field trips for those who are doing virtual learning and pumpkin delivery will be available for schools who meet in-person for class.

Schuster’s noted they will be paying attention to how many guests are in the farm at a time, and weekend visits in October may require online timed tickets.

The farm also showed off their new corn maze design, saying ESPN named the UW- Madison men’s basketball team chapions of the NCAA tournament, despite no ball ever being dribbled, but they believe it is still worth celebrating.

Schuster’s Farm will be opening on September 19 until November 1, according to their website.

