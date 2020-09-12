Semi-truck overturns with hazardous materials, 2 people injured

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured in an accident involving a semi-truck filled with flammable materials overturned on Interstate 90 Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, troopers were called to the site of a possible four vehicle crash on I-90 near MP 116, near Poynette.

The troopers continued saying when they arrived, the found a semi truck had overturned while hauling hazardous, corrosive and flammable materials.

The semi had significant damage as a result of the crash and some of the hazardous material leaked out of the truck, troopers noted.

I-90 westbound was closed at State Highway 60 near Lodi and the Portage Fire HAZMAT team was called to the scene. The HAZMAT team said they rendered the scene mostly safe after an evaluation.

The semi-truck was blocking the left and middle lanes and troopers said they could not move it until the materials were removed/

Then, the Columbia County Highway Department arrived and closed the left and middle lanes until an environmental recovery team could remove the materials.

I-90 westbound was reopened at State Highway 60 at 9:45 p.m..

Arlington Fire, Arlington EMS, Poynette Fire, Poynette EMS, Portage Fire and Columbia County Highway Department all assisted with this crash.

The release did not say how the two people were injured or what their condition is.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.