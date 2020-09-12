Sen. Baldwin announces over $23 million in grant funding to help Wisconsin battle pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C (WMTV) - An additional $23,473,973 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding will go towards the state of Wisconsin’s response to COVID-19 and its economic and housing impacts, according to an announcement from U.S Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The funding is a portion of the $5 billion total in CDBG funding included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed back in March, according to a release. This will be the third and final round of funds distributed.

“Local officials and the communities they serve need resources to respond to the public health, economic, and housing challenges we are still facing. This federal support will continue to help local communities quickly respond to this pandemic,” said Senator Baldwin. “We’re all in this together, so we need to continue working together to get through this public health crisis and move our state forward.”

According to the release, the following Wisconsin cities and counties will receive the CDBG funding from the CARES Act:

City of Appleton: $343,268

City of Beloit: $165,070

City of Eau Claire: $331,145

City of Fond Du Lac: $194,332

City of Green Bay: $566,729

City of Janesville: $265,573

City of Kenosha: $453,243

City of La Crosse: $283,394

City of Madison: $1,442,062

City of Milwaukee: $3,364,766

City of Neenah: $102,302

City of Oshkosh: $292,664

City of Racine: $342,617

City of Sheboygan: $230,211

City of Superior: $139,991

City of Wausau: $193,945

City of Wauwatosa: $201,677

City of West Allis: $303,902

Dane County: $1,036,495

Milwaukee County: $966,350

Waukesha County: $1,335,096

Additionally, the release indicates Wisconsin will receive over $10 million in CDBG funding to support local communities amid the pandemic.

