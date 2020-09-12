Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin announces over $23 million in grant funding to help Wisconsin battle pandemic

‘This federal support will continue to help local communities quickly respond to this pandemic,’ says Senator Baldwin.
(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C (WMTV) - An additional $23,473,973 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding will go towards the state of Wisconsin’s response to COVID-19 and its economic and housing impacts, according to an announcement from U.S Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The funding is a portion of the $5 billion total in CDBG funding included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed back in March, according to a release. This will be the third and final round of funds distributed.

“Local officials and the communities they serve need resources to respond to the public health, economic, and housing challenges we are still facing. This federal support will continue to help local communities quickly respond to this pandemic,” said Senator Baldwin. “We’re all in this together, so we need to continue working together to get through this public health crisis and move our state forward.”

According to the release, the following Wisconsin cities and counties will receive the CDBG funding from the CARES Act:

  • City of Appleton: $343,268
  • City of Beloit: $165,070
  • City of Eau Claire: $331,145
  • City of Fond Du Lac: $194,332
  • City of Green Bay: $566,729
  • City of Janesville: $265,573
  • City of Kenosha: $453,243
  • City of La Crosse: $283,394
  • City of Madison: $1,442,062
  • City of Milwaukee: $3,364,766
  • City of Neenah: $102,302
  • City of Oshkosh: $292,664
  • City of Racine: $342,617
  • City of Sheboygan: $230,211
  • City of Superior: $139,991
  • City of Wausau: $193,945
  • City of Wauwatosa: $201,677
  • City of West Allis: $303,902
  • Dane County: $1,036,495
  • Milwaukee County: $966,350
  • Waukesha County: $1,335,096

Additionally, the release indicates Wisconsin will receive over $10 million in CDBG funding to support local communities amid the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

DHS: 25% state COVID-19 cases are people age 20-29

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin residents between the ages of 20-29 made up a quarter of all positive COVID-19 cases in the state as of Friday.

Local

Wisconsin residents honor lives impacted by cancer with display at Wisconsin State Capitol

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
An estimated 500 bags were decorated and displayed Friday at the State Capitol to send a powerful message of hope in honor of those who’ve fought cancer.

News

Artist with Wisconsin roots helps recovery efforts from Nashville tornado, releases new music

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Kirstie Kraus, who grew up in Janesville, has a new album out, and is also helping raise money for Nashville tornado and COVID-19 relief.

Local

DNR: Hunters asked to test ruffed grouse for West Nile virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Department of Natural Resources is conducting their third and final year of researching the West Nile virus in ruffed grouse.

Latest News

News

St. Ambrose Academy reacts to Supreme Court injunction

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Girl appeals Slender Man stabbing to Wisconsin Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One of two girls convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule that the case belongs in juvenile court.

News

COVID-19 to mingle with flu season

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Health officials report Friday COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Columbia Co. crash causes I-39 lane closures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A crash on I-39 has caused multiple lane closures.

News

Students in Janesville head back to school

Updated: 3 hours ago