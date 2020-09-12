Sunshine is Back...Finally

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday showers have lightened up across south-central Wisconsin. A few breaks have started to form in the clouds - our first peek at what’s to come tomorrow and much of next week.

An upper-level low is tracking through the Midwest. This has prompted the last batch of showers. As the low moves out of the Great Lakes tomorrow, sunshine filters in & temperatures warm back into the 70′s. There remains a slight chance for a spotty shower as well as some patchy fog tonight. However, most places will stay dry.

The start to next week looks pleasant. A quiet weather pattern will allow sunshine to remain through at least early Wednesday. Temperatures will settle out in the 70′s - perhaps upper 70′s by mid-week.

Another cold front will make it’s way through the Upper Midwest late next week. There remains some disagreement on exact timing, but temperatures will likely fall below-average (into the 60′s) next Friday & Saturday. Rain chances are possible late Wednesday into Thursday as the front passes. However, dry air will keep any heavy or long-lasting rain out of the area.

