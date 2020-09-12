Advertisement

Traffic backed up for miles on I-90/94 WB near Lake Delton after semi truck crash

By Caroline Peterson
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to a crash involving two semi trucks on I-90/94 WB on mile marker 99 near Lake Delton.

The call came in around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. While all lanes are now open, officials say traffic is backed up for miles and it is best to find an alternate route.

MORE INFORMATION: WISCONSIN 511 TRAFFIC MAP
Courtesy Wisconsin 511
No injuries are reported.

