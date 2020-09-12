Traffic backed up for miles on I-90/94 WB near Lake Delton after semi truck crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to a crash involving two semi trucks on I-90/94 WB on mile marker 99 near Lake Delton.

The call came in around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. While all lanes are now open, officials say traffic is backed up for miles and it is best to find an alternate route.

Courtesy Wisconsin 511 (Courtesy Wisconsin 511)

No injuries are reported.

