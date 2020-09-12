Troopers arrest Michigan man on alleged 4th OWI

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Michigan man was arrested Friday evening and troopers cited for his alleged fourth OWI charge.

According to a news release, state patrol received multiple complaints of a vehicle driving slowly, weaving across multiple lanes and driving into a ditch.

Troopers continued saying they found the vehicle near Mauston and conducted a traffic stop. They noted they suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol and after administering a test, they arrested 40-year-old Juan Hernandez-Morales of Kalamazoo.

The added that this was will allegedly be his fourth citation for operating a motor vehicle under the influence

