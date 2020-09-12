Advertisement

Wisconsin residents honor lives impacted by cancer with display at Wisconsin State Capitol

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer lights of hope display at the Wisconsin State Capitol
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer lights of hope display at the Wisconsin State Capitol(American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An estimated 500 bags were decorated and displayed Friday at the State Capitol to send a powerful message of hope in honor of those who’ve fought cancer.

According to a release, The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers could not gather for their annual Lights of Hope ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C due to COVID-19. Advocates in Madison chose to celebrate the event with a State Capitol display as part of the larger virtual event happening across the nation.

“Cancer patients, their families and their caregivers need to know we’re still here for them, advocating for critical research funds and access to health care,” said ACS CAN Wisconsin Grassroots Manager Greta Johnson. “This is a visible way to raise awareness for cancer including among our lawmakers, who have the power to enact policies that help prevent and treat this disease,” she added.

