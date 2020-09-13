Advertisement

70’s Are Back This Week

Pleasant Sunshine Returns at the Start of the Work Week
Sunshine starts off the work week. Cooler weather will move in after Wednesday.
Sunshine starts off the work week. Cooler weather will move in after Wednesday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Days of dreary weather are behind and the sunshine is back in Wisconsin. High pressure has settled over the upper Midwest and cleared out much of the cloud cover in the Great Lakes. Smoke from the Western Wildfires may be visible over portions of Wisconsin this afternoon & around sunset.

There is still a bit of low-level moisture which could lead to some patchy fog on Monday morning. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower 50′s and rebound into the 70′s tomorrow afternoon. Monday will feature even less cloud cover than Sunday.

A passing low-pressure system will increase wind speeds out of southwest on Tuesday. It’ll be breezy & warm - with highs surging into the upper 70′s. It may be a bit warmer on Wednesday as winds lessen and sunshine sticks around.

A cold front is expected to drop through Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances remain slim with this feature, but some extra clouds are possible. High temperatures will fall back into the 60′s for the remainder of the week. That trend will hold into next weekend as well.

