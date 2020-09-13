Experts: Don’t wait until it gets cold to check your furnace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though there is still time before Wisconsin’s winter cold sets in, experts say before you turn on the heat, get the furnace checked.

Owner of Dale’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Brian Olson, said people should get maintenance done once a year, as many problems are preventable, including carbon monoxide leaks.

“That heeds off some of the preventable problems that we come across at inopportune times like Saturday night, Christmas morning,” Olson said.

He said they have to change out about 80 furnaces a year.

“Some of those are proactive, but a lot of them are reactive where all of a sudden we are on a no heat situation,” he said.

Madison Fire Dept. Code Enforcement Officer Joel Kneifel said he recommends people have carbon monoxide detectors on every level of the home.

“It’s good to have them checked to make sure it is working right when they need it and if there is any carbon monoxide produced from the equipment it gets out of the building,” he said.

The Madison Fire Dept. reports between Sept. 2018 and May 2020, they responded to 49 carbon monoxide incidents. Eight were from a bad furnace.

