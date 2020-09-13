Hy-Vee: September is Family Meals Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - September is National Family Meals Month. Hy-Vee dietitian Andrea Miller says that enjoying family meals together is a good way to encourage children to try new things.

“One of the easiest ways to get your kids eating better and have them develop a good relationship with food is the simple act of sitting down and eating as a family,” said Miller.

Heading into the fall also marks the peak of the root vegetable season which means carrots, parsnips, and beets are most fresh.

“If there’s a vegetable such as parsnips that you’ve never had before, maybe you spend a little bit more time with that one and just talk about what it tastes like,” Miller recommends. “It helps when you get your senses involved in talking about food and helps people connect differently to food in more of a positive light.”

Here is a sheet-pan recipe to try out this month!

Honey Glazed Pork Chops with Apples and Root Vegetables

6 boneless pork chops

1 sweet potato, peeled and cut into cubes

1 bunch (of 3) beets, peeled and cut into cubes

2 large parsnips, peeled and cut into cubes

2 Golden Delicious apples, sliced

3 tablespoons grapeseed, canola or avocado oil

2 tablespoons honey (or maple syrup)

2 teaspoons dried or fresh thyme

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste

½ teaspoon ground black pepper, or more to taste

fresh minced basil or parsley for topping (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray or brush with oil.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the oil, honey, thyme, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add the prepared vegetables and toss with hands to coat, spread out on baking sheet. Add the pork chops and coat in mixture remaining in bowl. Move vegetables to outside of the pan, and nestle the chops in a single layer in the center of the pan.

3. Top the pork and vegetables with the sliced apples.

4. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are fork tender and the pork is cooked through, or registers 145 degrees.

5. If your pork finishes cooking before your vegetables, you can remove the pork and put on a plate and tent with aluminum foil; stir the veggies and place back in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until desired tenderness. Top with fresh herb if using.

