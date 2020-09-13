MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s finally time to put away the rain gear and dust off your sunglasses! After straight 5 days of cloudy weather, the sun is finally going to return to southern Wisconsin on Sunday. It looks like the sun will continue to shine for most of the upcoming workweek too. The upcoming week looks mostly dry. There might be a slight chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front impacts the area.

Long stretch of sunny, dry weather ahead (WMTV NBC15)

Madison officially recorded 2.50″ of rain Monday through Saturday of last week.

Rainfall Update (WMTV NBC15)

Radar Estimated Rainfall: Monday - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

The clouds have already start to clear parts of the area first thing this morning. The clearing trend should continue for the rest of the area later this morning. With a clearing sky, areas of fog could develop this morning, mainly in low-lying areas. Temperatures this morning will mainly be in the 50s.

If you can, make to get outside at some point today! This afternoon will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Most places will top 70 degrees for the first time today since Labor Day. The wind won’t be very strong and our humidity levels will be very low.

Sunday's Dog Walking Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonably cool. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s. Watch out for areas of fog first thing Monday morning. The fog could be thick in spots.

The start of the workweek looks seasonably warm and mostly sunny. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 70s. Temperatures will gradually warm through midweek. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Our next big weather maker will be a cold front. This front will likely arrive sometime Wednesday into Thursday. This front probably won’t be a big rain producer for southern Wisconsin. However, it’s still going to have a big impact on our weather. This cold front will knock our temperatures down. The end of the workweek will likely not be nearly as warm as the middle of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the mid to upper 60s. This might be the start of another stretch of cool weather.

