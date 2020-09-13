Advertisement

Long stretch of sunny, dry weather ahead

Sunday will be a mostly sunny and seasonably warm day.
Future Radar - Sunday 5PM
Future Radar - Sunday 5PM(WMTV NBC15)
By James Parish
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s finally time to put away the rain gear and dust off your sunglasses! After straight 5 days of cloudy weather, the sun is finally going to return to southern Wisconsin on Sunday. It looks like the sun will continue to shine for most of the upcoming workweek too. The upcoming week looks mostly dry. There might be a slight chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front impacts the area.

Long stretch of sunny, dry weather ahead
Long stretch of sunny, dry weather ahead(WMTV NBC15)

Madison officially recorded 2.50″ of rain Monday through Saturday of last week.

Rainfall Update
Rainfall Update(WMTV NBC15)
Radar Estimated Rainfall: Monday - Saturday
Radar Estimated Rainfall: Monday - Saturday(WMTV NBC15)

The clouds have already start to clear parts of the area first thing this morning. The clearing trend should continue for the rest of the area later this morning. With a clearing sky, areas of fog could develop this morning, mainly in low-lying areas. Temperatures this morning will mainly be in the 50s.

If you can, make to get outside at some point today! This afternoon will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Most places will top 70 degrees for the first time today since Labor Day. The wind won’t be very strong and our humidity levels will be very low.

Sunday's Dog Walking Forecast
Sunday's Dog Walking Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonably cool. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s. Watch out for areas of fog first thing Monday morning. The fog could be thick in spots.

The start of the workweek looks seasonably warm and mostly sunny. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 70s. Temperatures will gradually warm through midweek. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs
Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs(WMTV NBC15)

Our next big weather maker will be a cold front. This front will likely arrive sometime Wednesday into Thursday. This front probably won’t be a big rain producer for southern Wisconsin. However, it’s still going to have a big impact on our weather. This cold front will knock our temperatures down. The end of the workweek will likely not be nearly as warm as the middle of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the mid to upper 60s. This might be the start of another stretch of cool weather.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine is Back...Finally

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brendan Johnson
Sunshine comes back into the forecast Sunday afternoon.

Forecast

Brendan's Saturday Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago

Forecast

James' Weekend Forecast: One more soggy, gloomy day

Updated: 20 hours ago

Forecast

One more soggy day

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
The rain will slowly taper off Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Forecast

Brendan's Friday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT

Forecast

Rain Moves Back in Tonight

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Scattered showers return to Wisconsin Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

Forecast

One Last Shot at Rain

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Saturday showers will mark the last chance of rain before an extended period of drier weather.

Forecast

Soggy, chilly stretch of weather coming to an end

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Expect less rain, a little more sunshine and warmer temperatures through the end of the workweek

Forecast

Brendan's Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Dreary Weather Improves Thursday/Friday

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Wednesday's dreary weather improves on Thursday & Friday before some weekend rain.