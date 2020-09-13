Advertisement

Madison Fire Department rescues boater, wrangles unmanned boat

MFD water rescue
MFD water rescue(Craig Tracy)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department Lake Rescue Team spent the morning chasing down a runaway boat and rescuing the boater from Lake Mendota.

An MFD Public Information Officer confirmed calls were fielded from near Picnic Point Sunday morning about an unmanned boat circling in the middle of the lake. Onlookers were worried the boater had fallen into the water.

MFD Lake Rescue responded to the incident and were able to fish the boater out of the water with the help of a civilian boater. At this time, it is believed the boater did not suffer any injuries and did not need medical attention.

After securing the boater MFD then wrangled the boat. Both the boater and boat are safe, the MFD PIO said.

