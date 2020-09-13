Madison Police investigate shots fired calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police were called to the 1500 block of Trailsway around 9:31 p.m. on Saturday night, after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene and found shell casings. A K9 track was completed, but did not lead to any suspects. At this time, officers say there are no reported injuries and no damage located.

Madison Police also responded to shots fired early Sunday morning, in the area of Rimrock Road, south of Moorland Road and in the area around Swanton Road and Walbridge Ave. In both incidents no evidence was recovered and no injuries or damage was reported.

The City of Madison Police department asks that anyone with information related to these incident’s contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

