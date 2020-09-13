Madison woman collecting 90 birthday cards for 90-year-old grandmother

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman is collecting 90 birthday cards for her soon-to-be 90-year-old grandmother.

Kelli Notaro reached out to NBC15, hoping the community could help make her “Grandma Bev’s” birthday special.

“She deserves the moon and the stars and everything in between,” Notaro said. Their relationship, she described, is like “two peas in a pod.”

Beverly Derlein-Sperry, who turns 90 years old on Sept. 17, is a life-long Madison area resident. Every year, her family hosts a large birthday party but decided against it this year, due to coronavirus-related concerns.

Instead, Notaro thought that birthday cards from the community would be a meaningful gift for her grandmother.

Grandma Bev, already in on the surprise, has already received nearly 20 cards from friends of family.

“I love reading 'em all,” she said. “I usually read 'em two, three times just to get the meaning and everything.”

But with 90 cards, she said, “I’ll just keep 'em by my chair here and look at it all the time and just go through them all the time.”

Notaro explained that her grandmother had asked why she was “pushing so hard.” Her response was that she owed this to her.

“She’s never wished for something for herself,” Notaro said. “As long as I can remember, it’s always about wishing for me to get the job that I wanted or get into the school that I wanted, or wishing for good health for our family. It’s never about her.”

To send Grandma Bev a birthday card, contact Notaro for her mailing address. You can email her at kelli.notaro19@gmail.com or message her on Instagram @knotaro19.

