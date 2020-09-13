Packers dominate Minnesota in win to kickoff the 2020 season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the few things that remain the same through 2020 is Aaron Rodgers' dominance on the football field.

In the Packers 43-34 win over Minnesota to start the season, Rodgers threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns while recording a 127.5 passer rating.

Davante Adams made history himself, tying the Green Bay Packers franchise record for most catches in a game with 14 which was set by Don Hutson in 1942. With those 14 catches, Adams totaled 156 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers totaled 524 yards of offense as seven different receivers caught a pass while Aaron Jones rushed for 66 yards and one score, to go along with ten receiving yards.

Green Bay’s offense took some time to get going after two field goals and a safety gave them an 8-7 lead, Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 24-yard score for the duos first touchdown connection of the day.

Rodgers then found Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 45-yard touchdown pass to set up a 22-10 lead going into half time.

A 1-yard touchdown pass on a speed out to Adams gave Green Bay a 29-10 lead, then Rodgers final score of the game came with 10 minutes left in the fourth, as he found Allen Lazard on a 4-yard dart to make it a 36-18 advantage.

Aaron Jones ran in for his only score of the game to give Green Bay a 43-26 lead.

