Police investigate death of man on Madison bike trail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the death of a 54-year-old man who was found with head injuries on a bike path leading through Reindahl Park Sunday morning.

Madison Police and Fire were dispatched to the 1800 block of Portage Road around 7:21 a.m. Investigators pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Several witnesses were interviewed as part of the initial investigation and it was determined the parties involved knew each other and the incident was not random.

Madison Police say the interviews are still being conducted and the investigation is ongoing.

