Positive COVID-19 cases reach new single-day record after week of record breaking numbers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Continuing to reach record numbers, the Department of Health Services recorded 1,582 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, the most the state has seen since the onset of the pandemic.

Sunday’s number of positive cases is up almost 17 percent from Saturday’s record-breaking 1,353 positive cases. This comes as the state recorded record-breaking numbers of positive cases all week.

Because of the exploding number of positive cases, the seven day rolling average of newly confirmed cases has reached over 1,100 for the first time.

Also spiking is the percent of positive cases. DHS recorded that 20.5 percent of those tested for the virus are positive. Over the past week 14.1 percent of people tested have been positive for the virus.

As of Sunday, 7,735 more people were tested bringing the total number of tests to 1,359,643. Of those tested Sunday 6,153 people were negative for the virus.

DHS reports 23 more people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and one new death was reported.

While the recovery rate is at 87.2 percent, 11.4 percent of cases are still active.

