Public weighs in on search for next Madison Police Chief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The search for Madison’s next police chief continues and the citizens board in charge of the hiring process is taking public input.

During a virtual community listening session Saturday, participants shared what they want to see in the new leader.

Some said the next chief should be open to feedback and criticism, professional, and able to restore trust within the community. Others suggested a candidate from outside the Madison area might be best.

“We have been collecting information from the community for some while now and we’ve used a variety of methods to do that. It was our hope that we’d be able to do large listening sessions throughout the community but because of the pandemic we had to pause those plans,” said Nia Trammell, Police and Fire Commission President.

The final virtual listening session will be held Thursday, September 17.

