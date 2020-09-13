Advertisement

Public weighs in on search for next Madison Police Chief

The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The search for Madison’s next police chief continues and the citizens board in charge of the hiring process is taking public input.

During a virtual community listening session Saturday, participants shared what they want to see in the new leader.

Some said the next chief should be open to feedback and criticism, professional, and able to restore trust within the community. Others suggested a candidate from outside the Madison area might be best.

“We have been collecting information from the community for some while now and we’ve used a variety of methods to do that. It was our hope that we’d be able to do large listening sessions throughout the community but because of the pandemic we had to pause those plans,” said Nia Trammell, Police and Fire Commission President.

The final virtual listening session will be held Thursday, September 17.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Experts: Don’t wait until it gets cold to check your furnace

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Madison Fire Dept. Code Enforcement Officer Joel Kneifel said he recommends people have carbon monoxide detectors on every level of the home.

Local

Madison woman collecting 90 birthday cards for 90-year-old grandmother

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A Madison woman is collecting 90 birthday cards for her soon-to-be 90-year-old grandmother.

Sports

Reports: Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents will meet Sunday for possible return to play

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
As the ACC and Big 12 kickoff their 2020 college football season on Saturday, the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force “presented a safe resumption of sports competition” to eight university presidents and chancellors that reportedly ended successfully, and will lead to a vote on a return to play in the next 72 hours, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

News

Traffic backed up for miles on I-90/94 WB near Lake Delton after semi truck crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
The call came in around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. While all lanes are now open, officials say traffic is backed up for miles and it is best to find an alternate route.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases remain at record levels

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported across Wisconsin remain at record levels with the Dept. of Health Services (DHS) recording 1,353 new cases Saturday.

News

Local organizations to host Kid’s March for Black Lives event

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Kid's March for Black Lives will begin at McPike Park and end at Orton Park Sunday.

News

Milwaukee archbishop urges Catholics to return to pews

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki is urging Catholics in strong terms to return to in-person Mass, provided they follow rules about wearing masks and social distancing.

News

Beloit Snappers call on fans to vote for new team name

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The fan vote will be open until Friday, Sept. 25.

Local

Downtown businesses face new challenge as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Business face new challenges

Local

Downtown Madison businesses face new challenges amid COVID-19 surge in Dane County

Updated: 23 hours ago
Between the pandemic and civil unrest, Madison business owners say they’ve taken a beating this year.