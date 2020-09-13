Advertisement

Reports: Plan on return to Fall sports met with ‘optimism’ from Big Ten leaders

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa.
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, a plan to return to Fall sports has been presented to the 14 Big Ten Presidents Chancellors today.

As the ACC and Big 12 kicked off their 2020 college football season on Saturday, the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force “presented a safe resumption of sports competition” to university presidents and chancellors that reportedly ended successfully, and will lead to a vote on a return to play within the coming days, per Thamel.

All 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents met Sunday and, though no voting took place, the presented plan was met with “optimism."

If the plan is approved, the season could start as soon as Oct. 17.

