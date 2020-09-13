Reports: Plan on return to Fall sports met with ‘optimism’ from Big Ten leaders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, a plan to return to Fall sports has been presented to the 14 Big Ten Presidents Chancellors today.

As the ACC and Big 12 kicked off their 2020 college football season on Saturday, the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force “presented a safe resumption of sports competition” to university presidents and chancellors that reportedly ended successfully, and will lead to a vote on a return to play within the coming days, per Thamel.

All 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents met Sunday and, though no voting took place, the presented plan was met with “optimism."

Sources: A comprehensive plan has been presented to the 14 Big Ten presidents/chancellors today, with an emphasis on medical protocols that have changed in recent weeks and are available to the league. No timetable set on vote, but expected soon. There's a lot of optimism. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2020

If the plan is approved, the season could start as soon as Oct. 17.

