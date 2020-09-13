The Covid-19 Chronicles: WI historians collect pandemic journals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Historical Society is collecting journals from people living through the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s called ‘The COVID-19 Journal Project’ and was first launched back in April.

The COVID-19 Project

Simone Munson, an archivist with the Wisconsin Historical Society, says her team knew early on the historic nature of the pandemic.

“We sort of realized that we were living in this moment in history and that everybody has a story to tell,” said Munson. “We really wanted to find a way to capture these stories.”

Initially, the project asked people to sign up to write their journals for just 30, 60, or 90 days.

Christian Overland, the Ruth and Hartley Barker Director of the Wisconsin Historical Society, says since the pandemic has gone on for much longer, the project has also been extended.

“When we really started understanding mid-summer that this was going to be with us for a long time, we thought it was the right thing to continue to do it,” said Overland.

The Wisconsin Historical Society has already received dozens of submissions in a variety of mediums. Some are the more traditional, leather bound journals; others are digital entries such as a video blog or audio recording.

“I think that’s one of the other things that makes the project really unique is that we’re not trying to limit people to how they express themselves,” said Munson. “So, if pen and paper isn’t your thing, then there’s other options out there.”

‘I Need To Write This Down’

Alice Lundstrom says when she heard about the COVID-19 project, she felt compelled to document what was going on.

“I know it’s important for history to tell stories later on,” said Lundstrom. “I thought, ‘Oh, I could do that and it would give me something to do.’”

Lundstrom says she got into a routine and would type out several pages each day of how she was feeling and what the latest news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic was like.

“There was never nothing to talk about,” said Lundstrom. “This was such a crazy time, politically, physically, and mentally.”

In her submission to the Wis. Historical Society collection, Lundstrom included national news clippings of the latest death toll and case numbers, as well as what was happening locally in her community.

For high school student, Braiya Nolan, her COVID-19 journal was more personal.

She started journaling even before the Wisconsin Historical Society announced the project because she says she was struggling with all the emotions.

“It really felt like my life was like ‘Oh my God, everything I worked for is gone,’” remembered Nolan.

Like Lundstrom, Nolan found the daily practice of writing things down to be helpful.

“I would have struggled a lot more had it not been for the journal,” Nolan said. “I would wake up at the same time every day and journal everyday to sort of keep that routine.”

Nolan says she thinks about the next big historic moment as she writes down what she’s experiencing.

“I think that a lot of times when people want to read historical pieces or want to look back on times, they often want to see people like themselves,” said Nolan. “It kind of gives me hope that some day maybe a different teenage girl can be going through something else, look back on my journal, and know I was OK.”

Collecting Everyday Stories

Lundstrom and Nolan are just two of the over 1,800 people who have registered to submit their COVID-19 journals.

Historians say the response is overwhelming and more journals are being submitted each week.

“It’s amazing the amount of detail some people are getting into because they know that someone is going to read it,” said Overland. “They’re giving a gift to the future and it’s fascinating.”

The ages range from elementary school students taking part in a class project to older Wisconsin residents writing down their own experiences.

The occupations are also diverse and include entries from farmers, manufacturers, and health-care workers.

“These are all people that I’ve never met before, but they’re all experiencing something that’s fairly similar to what I’ve experienced,” said Munson. “One of the things that I really like about the journal project is that there isn’t a bias for age, gender, or race. Anyone can keep a journal.”

Even the most mundane entries about the weather or news of the day can give historical context, Munson says.

“The more time that goes by, the harder it is to remember how those decisions got made,” she said. “For those future generations who may not remember or haven’t experienced the pandemic for themselves, it will just be a very important resource into understanding how we got to where we are.”

“Our jobs as a historian is not to predict the future but actually develop some pathways to the past that can help people out and using the past to inform the present and the future,” Overland said. “These different moments in time are all chapters of one large paradigm story that’s changing our world today.”

