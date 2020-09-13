Town of Calamus man suffers severe injuries in ATV accident

TOWN OF CALAMUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 49-year-old man from the Town of Calamus sustained serious injuries from an ATV crash Saturday, an incident the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

The crash occurred on Ridge Rd, near Jackson road about 1.5 miles southwest of the City of Beaver Dam. Emergency responders were notified of the accident around 5:30 p.m. and found the man unresponsive with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation found the man was traveling southbound on Ridge Rd. when he lost control of the ATV which overturned and ejected him.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Madison.

The man’s current status is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

