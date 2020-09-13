Advertisement

World War II Army Veteran turns 103

Ben Jeriorski smiling on his 103rd birthday
Ben Jeriorski smiling on his 103rd birthday(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Birthday parties haven’t been the same in 2020, but Bernard Jeziorski’s family and friends worked around the circumstances, to make his 103rd birthday extremely special.

Planes flew over Chippewa Manor Residential Living Sunday morning for this World War II army veteran. Jeziorski said multiple times during the drive by parade he had no idea he was this special. His children and grandchildren say they were disappointed they couldn’t celebrate how they normally would, but still wanted to show Jeziorski how amazing he is.

“That was nice, I feel pretty honored,” said Jerziorski.

Kristin Dohms, granddaughter of Jerziorski told WEAU,

“Turning 103 is such an amazing milestone and not being able to celebrate how we usually do we just really wanted to help him celebrate really anyway we can so what better way than a parade ... it was absolutely incredible and we are just so blessed to have him.”

Jeziorski said he saw so many family members and friends roll through the parade today, he couldn’t ever name them all. From everyone at WEAU thank you for your service, and happy birthday Ben!

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Reports: Plan on return to Fall sports met with ‘optimism’ from Big Ten leaders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, a plan to return to Fall sports has been presented to the 14 Big Ten Presidents Chancellors today.

News

Wisconsin-La Crosse halts classes for 2 weeks due to virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has suspended in-person undergraduate instruction for two weeks, citing an increase of COVID-19 cases.

Sports

Packers dominate Minnesota in 43-34 win to kickoff 2020 season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
One of the few things that remain the same through 2020 is Aaron Rodgers' dominance on the football field. In the Packers 43-34 win over Minnesota to start the season, Rodgers threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns while recording a 127.5 passer rating.

News

Town of Calamus man suffers severe injuries in ATV accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 49-year-old man from the Town of Calamus sustained serious injuries from an ATV crash Saturday, an incident the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

Latest News

News

Police investigate death of man on Madison bike trail

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the death of a 54-year-old man who was found with head injuries on a bike path leading through Reindahl Park Sunday morning.

Sports

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to reconsider fall football

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday. The medical subcommittee, comprised of athletic directors, doctors and athletic training staffers, made a presentation to a subgroup of eight presidents and chancellors. The presentation included improvements in the availability of rapid, daily COVID-19 testing.

News

The Covid-19 Chronicles: WI historians collect pandemic journals

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The Wisconsin Historical Society is collecting journals from people living through the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Hy-Vee: September is Family Meals Month

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Hy-Vee Dietitian Andrea Miller discusses ways to sit down as a family and enjoy a meal together.

News

Madison Police investigate shots fired calls

Updated: 16 hours ago
Shell casings found after Madison Police report to shots fired on Madison's north side.

News

Eastbound lanes blocked on US 12/18 near West Broadway

Updated: 20 hours ago
Traffic slowdown on the beltline after Saturday night crash.