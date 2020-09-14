1 in 5 COVID-19 tests DHS recorded Monday came back positive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 and total tests retreated Monday - as they usually do - while the percentage of overall tests that came back positive remained extraordinarily high.

According to the Dept. of Health Services, nearly one in five of the 3,920 COVID-19 tests recorded Monday were positive.

With the agency’s daily tracker showing 771 confirmed cases, the percent-positive slipped almost a point lower than the 20.5 percent reported Sunday. However, at 19.7 percent, it is still the second highest percentage reported in Wisconsin since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average, which is less volatile than daily totals, increased again. The state averaging 1,171 cases per day over the past week, according to DHS. Only once prior to the past week, on September 4, had the state reported any single day higher than that average.

The drop in new cases and tests on Monday is not unusual, with the first day of the week typically seeing the lowest numbers for both in any given week.

The number of active cases is again creeping upwards. DHS figures show 10,201 cases remain active. That is 11.3 percent of the total 89,956 cases recorded since the outbreak began. That number had dipped below 10 percent in recent weeks before the number of new cases started rising.

No new deaths were reported in the state. Since the outbreak began, DHS has reported 1,210 death from complications related to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.