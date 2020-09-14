$8 million in grants set to assist state tourism industry

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new stimulus grant program announced Monday will provide $8 million to businesses and marketing efforts in the tourism industry, which has been one of the industries hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the funds will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Travel in the form of grants given to state tourism promotion and tourism development organizations. The grants are meant to help resume business operations and restore economic activity stemming from the coronavirus.

The tourism industry in Wisconsin saw its biggest year on record in 2019, the office noted, saying over 113.2 million visits across the state generated about $22.2 billion, including $1.6 billion in state and local tax revenue.

The office continued saying tourism is one of the most financially valuable industries in the state.

There are two types of grant funding that will be available from the Tourism Relief to Accelerate Vitality and Economic Lift (TRAVEL) grants. The first type are funds to support the continuation of operations due to impacts of the coronavirus and the second is marketing funds to promote a safe and healthy experience for traveling amid the pandemic.

The office continued saying long-term marketing campaigns unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic are not eligible for this funding.

“The tourism industry is among the hardest hit by COVID-19,” said Gov. Evers. “The TRAVEL grants are designed to sustain local operations, staffing, and relief stimulus activities to drive immediate spending and reinforce safe travel in support of local businesses across the state.”

The grant efforts are funded through the state’s discretionary CARES Act dollars. The office added that applications are being accepted now through 4:00 p.m. September 28 and grants will be announced by late October. Gov. Evers and Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney both made the announcement.

