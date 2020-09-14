American Family giving employees the day off to vote

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - American Family Insurance wants to make sure its employees have the chance to make their voices heard this November.

The Madison-based insurance giant is offering its employees the opportunity to take the day off on November 3 so they can head to the ballot box. However, the company also recognizes that the coronavirus pandemic has many people rethinking how they plan to cast their vote, so it will let them take a day off prior to then so the employee can vote early.

“Because of the unique safety and scheduling challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re offering a full paid day off this election season to ensure all our employees can easily vote,” American Family CEO Bill Westgate explained, adding that his company has always supported employees engaging in the civic process.

As part of its effort to help more than just its employees vote, American Family plans to op-en two of its Madison facilities to be used as polling places.

Westgate went on to urge other companies to consider their own ways to make voting easier in 2020.

“Voting shouldn’t be a hardship for Americans,” Westrate said.

