Army Vet survives COVID-19, then getting a new heart

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A U.S. Army Veteran took his dog for a walk four months ago when he had a heart attack- and proceeded to drive himself to urgent care.

Milwaukee Veteran Gerry Clemens was evaluated and health care workers found his situation was severe. Clemens was taken to a hospital where they determined he needed a heart transplant and that he was eligible for VA health care benefits, according to a news release.

After determining if he could be a candidate for a heart transplant, Clemens was tested for the coronavirus.

He tested positive- meaning he needed to recover and have six weeks of quarantine before the transplant could be attempted, the hospital noted.

“There was just hurdle after hurdle after hurdle that he needed to overcome,” said Dr. Amy Fiedler, Chief of Cardiac Surgery. Clemens not only had to recover from COVID-19, he also had pneumonia and issues with his kidneys.

Dr. Fiedler mentioned that Clemens' obstacles were not only medical now, but also psychological for someone who was critically ill during a pandemic.

Clemens spent each day alone in his hospital room to get to the point where he would be eligible for a heart transplant. Infectious disease consultants at Madison VA determined the chance of COVID-19 reactivating on immune-suppression drugs and was finally able to add Clemens to the transplant list.

The hospital listed him as high status due to the severity of his illness and noted that he was a large man with an uncommon blood type.

Clemens expected it to take months to find a compatible heart for him.

“And then, two days later, they found the heart,” said Clemens. “So, it was like somebody was watching out for me.”

He said it was a lot for him to take in. “It’s hard to get your mind around it. A dead man saves your life,” said Clemens. “So many hours later I have his heart in my body. It’s hard to believe.”

Clemens became the first patient at the Madison VA or University of Wisconsin Hospital to have a transplant following a successful recovery from COVID-19.

He is now an outpatient at the hospital, but they added he will continue to visit over the next year for physical therapy and for doctors to monitor his new heart.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.