Beloit College ranked fifth Most Innovative Liberal Arts School

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit College was ranked fifth most Innovative Liberal Arts Schools of 2021 in the country on Monday, receiving the distinction for the first time ever.

The college was the only liberal arts college in all of the Midwest who made the top five rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

The Most Innovative Schools category was created six years ago and highlights those that take steps to change their curriculum, campus life, facilities and technology.

The distinction is based only on peer review and nomination, meaning top college officials choose the school they believe the pubic should be paying attention to.

