Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Trump administration can end humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan to remain in the United States, a divided appeals court ruled Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a preliminary injunction that had blocked the government from ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for people from those four countries. People from El Salvador would be most affected.

Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict. The legal status is often extended, but the Trump administration decided to end it for several countries.

President Donald Trump’s change of direction on TPS had been on hold since early in his administration, even as he has moved to restrict other forms of humanitarian status in the U.S.

He has sharply limited the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States and taken several measures to dramatically curb access to asylum.

