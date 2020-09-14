Advertisement

COVID-19 concerns pushing UW-Madison to consider canceling 2021 spring break

The change would move the start date of the spring semester back a week
(NBC15)
By Allie Purser
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison’s Faculty Senate is set to vote on a proposal Monday that would cancel the university’s 2021 spring break.

In the proposal, the 2021 spring semester would start a week later than usual, with classes set to begin on January 19 instead of January 25. Instead of spring break from March 27 to April 4, UW-Madison would give students off March 27 as well as April 2 and 3.

Proposed changes UW-Madison's Faculty Senate is set to vote on Monday
In the proposal document, school officials said this was being proposed “amid concerns that a typical spring break, when many travel far and wide, would result in an unmanageable outbreak of COVID-19.” You can find the full document here.

UW-Madison’s Faculty Senate is scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

