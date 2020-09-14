Two Janesville schools move to online instruction to prevent COVID-19 breakout

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Janesville announced Monday that both Craig High School and Roosevelt Elementary School will be moving to online instruction until Friday, Sept. 25.

The pivot to online instruction will begin Wednesday Sept. 16, with Tuesday, Sept. 15, being declared a non-instructional day by the district.

In a letter to families, the district said they were suspending face-to-face instruction as a preventative measure.

“In order to protect the public and prevent a breakout of COVID-19, Craig High School will close face-to-face instruction at the end of the school day today, Monday, September 14, 2020,” the district said in the letter.

The district said they will reevaluate the situation Sept. 25. More information will be sent to families in the next day.

The letter indicates free school lunch and breakfast will be available for curbside pick-up at Craig High School, starting Tuesday, between the hours of 11:00 a.m and 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is in addition to the already established meal pick-up locations at Edison, Franklin and Marshall middle schools.

