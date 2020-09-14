Dry workweek with up and down temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Monday morning! Watch out for areas of fog this morning. The fog could be thick in spots, especially in low-lying areas and the river valleys. This is where your visibility could be less than a mile in spots. Any fog that is out there this morning will likely be gone by 9 a.m. Temperature-wise, it’s seasonably cool this morning. Temperatures range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Overall, today is not going to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures will be seasonably warm. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Places east of Madison will be a little cooler than places west of Madison closer to the Mississippi River. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. At times there will be more clouds than sunshine. The wind will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The winds at cloud level across the northern half of the CONUS will be from west to east. These strong winds could bring smoke from the wildfires out west to the upper Midwest today. The low concentrations of smoke could cause a hazy, milky sky across the area today. It could also set us up for a colorful sunset.

Smoke Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The clouds will start to clear overnight. Most places will bottom out in the low to mid 50s tonight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days this week. Highs by midweek will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few 80 degree temperature readings will be possible. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be sunny and breezy days.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

The big weather maker will be a cold front. This cold front will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday. This front will not be a big rain producer for southern Wisconsin. Little to no rain is expected as it passes through the area. This front will have a much bigger impact on our temperatures. Expect cooler air to follow the front. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the low to mid 60s, which is well below average for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Temperatures will start to rebound over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Right now, it looks like this weekend will be mostly dry.

