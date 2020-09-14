Advertisement

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Deerfield

Structure Fire in the Town of Deerfield
Structure Fire in the Town of Deerfield(Greg Seidl)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the Town of Deerfield.

According to Dane Co. Dispatch, the call came in just before 2 p.m. Deerfield firefighters were sent to the scene located at 1200 Burve Road.

Firefighters are still responding at this time. NBC15 News will update this story as new information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

$8 million in grants set to assist state tourism industry

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A new stimulus grant program announced Monday will provide $8 million to businesses and marketing efforts in the tourism industry, which has been one of the industries hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime

MPD: Residents wake up to burglar shining flashlight into room

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police are investigating after residents reported waking up to a burglar shining a flashlight into their room while they were sleeping Sunday night.

Deerfield Structure Fire

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Local

UW- Madison holds 13 best public university ranking, rises to 42 overall

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Monday their ranking as 13th best public university still stands this year, as well as rising to 42 overall as best college in the country.

Latest News

Local

Wisconsinites who lost health care encouraged to enroll in new plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsinites who have lost their health insurance this year being encouraged Monday to enroll in new plan through an extended special enrollment period.

Coronavirus

1 in 5 COVID-19 tests DHS recorded Monday came back positive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 and total tests retreated Monday, while the percentage of overall tests that came back positive remained extraordinarily high.

News

Madison police looking for man who robbed gas station with a 12-inch knife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser and Vanessa Reza
Police have released surveillance footage of a man they say robbed a Casey’s General Store with a knife the night of Sept. 7. Investigators are still looking for the man.

News

Two Janesville schools move to online instruction to prevent COVID-19 breakout

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The School District of Janesville announced Monday that both Craig High School and Roosevelt Elementary School will be moving to online instruction until Friday, Sept. 25.

Politics

Pence highlights law and order during Janesville visit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
Vice President Mike Pence emphasized President Donald Trump’s commitment to “law and order” during a campaign stop Monday in Janesville.

Politics

Green Party demands Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on access

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
The Green Party’s candidates for president and vice president are demanding that that Wisconsin Supreme Court rule immediately to have them placed on the state’s ballot.