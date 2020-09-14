Firefighters respond to structure fire in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the Town of Deerfield.

According to Dane Co. Dispatch, the call came in just before 2 p.m. Deerfield firefighters were sent to the scene located at 1200 Burve Road.

Firefighters are still responding at this time. NBC15 News will update this story as new information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.