Friday Iowa Co. semi crash trapped two people and dog

Iowa County Semi Crash
Iowa County Semi Crash(Iowa County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Friday semi crash that blocked traffic for 3 hours trapped two people and their dog, according to Iowa County authorities.

According to a release, authorities responded to U.S. Highway 18/151 near Pikes Peak Road around 4:30 p.m.

Once on the scene, emergency units found the semi tractor unit was on its side in the median with two people and their dog still trapped inside. Authorities say fire personnel were able to remove the windshield and none were injured in the process.

An investigation revealed the semi was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, struck a median and crashed. Two lanes of westbound U.S Highway 18/151 were blocked by the semi. Additionally, one eastbound lane was blocked for emergency personnel.

