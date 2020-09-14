Hobby Lobby ups minimum wage to $17/hour

OKLAHOMA CITY (WMTV) - A nationwide retail chain that was already paying its lowest-paid full-time employees more than twice the minimum wage plans to give them all raises.

Starting next month, Hobby Lobby will increase its minimum wage for full-time employees to $17 an hour. That’s up from the $15/hour the company previous been paying.

“From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship,” Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green said.

Green went on to note that the increase will come just in time for the Christmas season.

In a statement announcing the move, the company noted it started paying “well above the minimum wage” in 2009 and claimed to be one of the first companies to start paying $15 “before it became fashionable.”

