Advertisement

Hobby Lobby ups minimum wage to $17/hour

(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (WMTV) - A nationwide retail chain that was already paying its lowest-paid full-time employees more than twice the minimum wage plans to give them all raises.

Starting next month, Hobby Lobby will increase its minimum wage for full-time employees to $17 an hour. That’s up from the $15/hour the company previous been paying.

“From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship,” Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green said.

Green went on to note that the increase will come just in time for the Christmas season.

In a statement announcing the move, the company noted it started paying “well above the minimum wage” in 2009 and claimed to be one of the first companies to start paying $15 “before it became fashionable.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Lyndon Station man killed in weekend motorcycle crash

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 60-year-old motorcycle rider died Sunday after a wreck on a Juneau Co. highway.

Local

Army Vet survives COVID-19, then getting a new heart

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A U.S. Army Veteran took his dog for a walk four months ago when he had a heart attack- and proceeded to drive himself to urgent care.

Local

American Family giving employees the day off to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
American Family Insurance wants to make sure its employees have the chance to make their voices heard this November.

Local

$8 million in grants set to assist state tourism industry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A new stimulus grant program announced Monday will provide $8 million to businesses and marketing efforts in the tourism industry, which has been one of the industries hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Residents wake up to burglar shining flashlight into room

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police are investigating after residents reported waking up to a burglar shining a flashlight into their room while they were sleeping Sunday night.

Deerfield Structure Fire

Updated: 1 hours ago

Agriculture

Farmers finish neighbor’s harvest after heart attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Around 60 farmers in Divide County put their own harvesting on hold to cut 1,000 acres for a neighbor who suffered a heart attack after his combine caught fire last week.

Local

UW- Madison holds 13 best public university ranking, rises to 42 overall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Monday their ranking as 13th best public university still stands this year, as well as rising to 42 overall as best college in the country.

News

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Deerfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Deerfield firefighters were sent to the scene located at 1200 Burve Road.

Local

Wisconsinites who lost health care encouraged to enroll in new plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsinites who have lost their health insurance this year being encouraged Monday to enroll in new plan through an extended special enrollment period.