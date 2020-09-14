Advertisement

Janesville police investigating possible shootout between two cars

(AP)
By Allie Purser
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are investigating a possible shootout between two cars Sunday night.

According to the Janesville Police Department, several people reported hearing 7 to 8 gunshots in the area of South Main Street and Clark Street around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found shell casings in the road on Clark Street. Police also discovered that an occupied home was hit by a bullet.

Police shared that witness statements and video surveillance revealed that two cars were involved in a road rage incident, which led to the gunshots. Officers are looking for a newer, silver hatchback car similar to a Subaru, as well as a newer, blue car with dark tinted windows. Police said the blue car was similar to Acura TSX and also had a loud or modified exhaust.

So far, no arrests have been made. Officers are still investigating. Anyone with any information or surveillance video of the area is encouraged to call the Janesville Police Department.

