Lyndon Station man killed in weekend motorcycle crash

MARION TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 60-year-old motorcycle rider died Sunday after a wreck on a Juneau Co. highway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Robert W. Yogerst was heading south on County Highway HH, in Marion Township, around 5:45 p.m. when he missed the curve near 55th Street.

The motorcycle went through a ditch before coming back onto the road and overturning, pinning him under it. The rural Lyndon Station man was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff Brent Oleson said.

Witnesses told investigators Yogerst was the only person riding the motorcycle at the time.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

