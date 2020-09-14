Advertisement

Madison police looking for man who robbed gas station with a 12-inch knife

Madison Police are looking for the man that robbed a Casey’s General Store with a knife.
By Allie Purser and Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have released surveillance footage of a man they say robbed a Casey’s General Store with a knife the night of Sept. 7. Investigators are still looking for the man.

According to the Madison Police Department, a man went into the east side Casey’s General Store on Cross Hill Drive just before 10:30 p.m. and demanded money. An employee there told police he had a 12-inch knife.

The robber was described as wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, a dark mask, and a neon green beanie.

Once he got the cash, he ran away and was gone before officers arrived. Police attempted a K9 track, but did not find the man. Video evidence of the armed robbery is being recovered by officers.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com

