MPD: Residents wake up to burglar shining flashlight into room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after residents reported waking up to a burglar shining a flashlight into their room while they were sleeping Sunday night.

Authorities say the residents were awakened by the burglar just after 10:00 p.m. Officers were called to investigate the scene at the 2500 block of Prairie Road.

The suspect allegedly “took off running out of the house" while residents called the police. Officers checked the home and attempted to track the suspect with a K9, but were unsuccessful in locating them.

Officers reported a few items were stolen from the home. The suspect is still at large.

