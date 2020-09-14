Advertisement

Rochester police chief out in fallout over Prude death

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.(Source: AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director Monday in the continuing upheaval over the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

Chief Le’Ron Singletary announced his retirement last week as part of a major shakeup of the city’s police leadership but said he would stay on through the end of the month.

Instead, Warren said at a news conference that she had permanently relieved him while suspending Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin and Communications Director Justin Roj without pay for 30 days following a cursory management review of the city’s role in Prude’s death.

“This initial look has shown what so many have suspected, that we have a pervasive problem in the Rochester Police Department,” Warren said. “One that views everything through the eyes of the badge and not the citizens we serve. It shows that Mr. Prude’s death was not taken as seriously as it should have been by those who reviewed the case throughout city government at every level.”

Officers found Prude running naked down the street in March, handcuffed him and put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He died a week later after he was taken off life support.

His death has sparked nearly two weeks of nightly protests and calls for Warren’s resignation after his relatives released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request.

Warren said the review had produced eight recommendations, including that the city’s Office of Public Integrity investigate whether she or any other employees violated city policies or ethical standards.

The review by Deputy Mayor James Smith also recommended that the U.S. Justice Department conduct a review of the Rochester Police Department, including a review of all body-worn camera footage for use-of-force arrests over the past three years.

Warren said she would move forward with those and the other recommendations, which include having outside agencies review police training manuals and Freedom of Information Law procedures.

“I have apologized to the Prude family and this community for the failures that happened along the way, including my own,” Warren said. “As mayor, I own these failures.”

Roj said he accepted the suspension, but claimed he was not aware of what happened to Prude until Aug. 4. He said Singletary told him in an email of an ongoing criminal investigation and that the mayor was already informed.

“In hindsight, I agree I should have questioned the Chief further and/or taken the opportunity to discuss his email with the Mayor,” Roj said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Wisconsin Supreme Court rules against Green Party, allows clerks to start printing ballots

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against Green Party presidential nominee Howie Hawkins' attempt to get his name onto the state ballot.

National Politics

South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident.

National

Oracle and TikTok struck a deal. What it is, none will say

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok, which says it has about 700 million globally, is known for its fun, goofy videos of dancing, lip-syncing, pranks and jokes.

Local

Lyndon Station man killed in weekend motorcycle crash

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 60-year-old motorcycle rider died Sunday after a wreck on a Juneau Co. highway.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

Local

Army Vet survives COVID-19, then getting a new heart

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A U.S. Army Veteran took his dog for a walk four months ago when he had a heart attack- and proceeded to drive himself to urgent care.

National

USPS sends vote-by-mail postcard to households

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

Local

American Family giving employees the day off to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
American Family Insurance wants to make sure its employees have the chance to make their voices heard this November.

National Politics

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict.