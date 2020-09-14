Sen. Johnson: President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - At least one Wisconsin politician thinks President Donald Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Not only should he win it, he may deserve more than one. Republican Senator Ron Johnson was quoted by the Associated Press as saying, “(President Trump) should win at least one of them.”

Johnson told Republicans on a video conference call Monday that President Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements.

“He should win at least one of them.” — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) September 14, 2020

Last week, an anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker said he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament for the populist Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a historic deal normalizing relations and are scheduled to sign it at the White House on Sept. 15.

Since then, President Trump announced Bahrain will normalize relations with Israel as well.

