Advertisement

Sen. Johnson: President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - At least one Wisconsin politician thinks President Donald Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Not only should he win it, he may deserve more than one. Republican Senator Ron Johnson was quoted by the Associated Press as saying, “(President Trump) should win at least one of them.”

Johnson told Republicans on a video conference call Monday that President Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements.

Last week, an anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker said he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament for the populist Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a historic deal normalizing relations and are scheduled to sign it at the White House on Sept. 15.

Since then, President Trump announced Bahrain will normalize relations with Israel as well.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Pence highlights law and order during Janesville visit

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Scott Bauer
Vice President Mike Pence emphasized President Donald Trump’s commitment to “law and order” during a campaign stop Monday in Janesville.

National Politics

South Dakota AG says he wasn’t drinking before fatal crash

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesman said Ravnsborg is known to have an occasional drink but has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events.

Politics

Green Party demands Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on access

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Scott Bauer
The Green Party’s candidates for president and vice president are demanding that that Wisconsin Supreme Court rule immediately to have them placed on the state’s ballot.

National

Cruz urges Department of Justice to investigate Netflix film ‘Cuties’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix over the film “Cuties.”

Latest News

State

Stars reunite for ‘Princess Bride’ Democratic fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The original cast of the beloved 1987 film reunited Sunday, along with guest stars including Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle of Monty Python and Josh Gad.

National Politics

Fires raise fight over climate change before Trump’s visit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SARA CLINE
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

National Politics

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus.

National Politics

Democrats try to streamline mail balloting for their voters

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Democrats are rolling out an expanded online portal that allows people to register to vote and request a mail ballot in their state and even helps digitize their signature on their paperwork.

National Politics

US ambassador to China to step down next month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trade relations between the United States and China soured under the Trump administration, and other disputes followed over technology, human rights and the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.