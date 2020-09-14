So Cute: Henry Vilas Zoo welcomes 1-year-old harbor seal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-year-old seal is busy making new friends at the Henry Vilas Zoo.

On Monday, the zoo announced the arrival of Sammye, a harbor seal who came to Wisconsin from the Alaska Zoo in August. Since then, she has passed all of her her physicals and will join the the Vilas Zoo’s two male harbor seals, Sparky and Piper.

“Sammye is a great addition,” Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz said. “She is very curious and loves to explore.”

Zoo visitors will have no trouble picking out Sammye because she is so much smaller than the two male seals right now, Schwetz continued.

The Henry Vilas Zoo announced the arrival of a new harbor seal, Sammye, on Sept. 14, 2020. (Submitted by the Henry Vilas Zoo)

Harbor seals spend about half their time in water and the other half on land. Also, known as common seals, wild harbor seals cover the widest territory, swimming in waters in both the North Atlantic and Northern Pacific oceans.

The Vilas Zoo was able to acquire her thanks to the donations they received on “Giving Tuesday.” In addition to Sammye, they also have added six flamingos, a camel, a bison, and several birds.

“It’s through the community’s continued support that we are able to welcome new animals and further our education and conservation efforts at the Henry Vilas Zoo,” Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said.

The next Giving Tuesday is set for December 1.

