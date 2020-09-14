Advertisement

Stars reunite for ‘Princess Bride’ Democratic fundraiser

Cary Elwes, who acted alongside the late professional wrestler Andre the Giant in the 1987 film "The Princess Bride," poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film "Andre the Giant" at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Cary Elwes, who acted alongside the late professional wrestler Andre the Giant in the 1987 film "The Princess Bride," poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film "Andre the Giant" at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- For those who find it “inconceivable” for President Donald Trump to serve a second term, Wisconsin Democrats offered a star-packed live-streamed script reading of “The Princess Bride” to help Joe Biden’s campaign in the key battleground state.

The original cast of the beloved 1987 film reunited Sunday, along with guest stars including Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle of Monty Python and Josh Gad.

All the money raised benefited Wisconsin Democrats.

It only took a $1 donation to gain access to the stream but donations averaged $27. Party spokesman Phil Shulman says he doesn’t know how much was raised in total.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Western wildfires are causing those hazy skies over Wisconsin

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
When you look at up the sky Monday, you’ll see more than just sunshine and clouds. The sky will be appear hazy and milky white.

News

Telepresence technology enables ease of virtual learning in Monticello

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The Monticello School District has used telepresence units to allow teachers to hold classes across several different high schools.

News

So Cute: Henry Vilas Zoo welcomes 1-year-old harbor seal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Monday, the zoo announced the arrival of Sammye, a harbor seal who came to Wisconsin from the Alaska Zoo in August.

Politics

VP Pence comes to Janesville to rally Trump supporters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive in Janesville on Monday morning to rally supporters ahead of this November election.

Latest News

Back To School

COVID-19 concerns pushing UW-Madison to consider canceling 2021 spring break

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The change would move the start date of the spring semester back a week.

News

Janesville police investigating possible shootout between two cars

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
A home was hit by a bullet in the incident Sunday night.

News

WI Red Cross volunteers head to Oregon to help with wildfire relief

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

UW-Madison students work through fraternity, sorority quarantine

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Friday Iowa Co. semi crash trapped two people and dog

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A Friday semi crash that blocked traffic for 3 hours trapped two people and their dog, according to Iowa County authorities.

Local

“We shouldn’t be dying”: Kids march for Black lives

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
To “keep the momentum going,” a Madison community group organized a march for Black Lives Matter, putting kids at the forefront.