UW- Madison holds 13 best public university ranking, rises to 42 overall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Monday their ranking as 13th best public university still stands this year, as well as rising to 42 overall for best colleges in the country.

According to a news release, the rankings are from the 2021 edition of America’s Best Colleges and include 389 national doctoral universities.

Last year, Madison was ranked 46 in a two-way tie, but this year they rose to 42 in a five-way tie according to the U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings.

The university noted that U.S. News uses data about each school’s undergraduate reputation, faculty resources and graduation and retention rates, among other factors. They continued, saying each of the indicators is assigned a weight by U.S. News based on what quality matters most.

The report also evaluates undergraduate programs, such as UW- Madison’s undergraduate engineering program which ranked 13 overall in a six-way tie.

UW-Madison’s insurance/risk management program was ranked second overall, and their real estate program ranked first among public universities.

The undergraduate computer science program also ranked 16 overall and eighth among public universities, the report added.

The report also noted that UW- Madison is ranked among national universities, meaning they offer a range of undergraduate majors, master’s and doctoral programs, while also emphasizing faculty research or award professional practice doctorates.

The other categories are liberal arts colleges, regional universities and regional colleges and are divided geographically.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.